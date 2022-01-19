Death Metal Duo Hellbore Release New Song

Death metal duo Hellbore have released their new single "Necrocracy." The song is from their upcoming album Panopticon which will be released on March 18 2022.

Panopticon is the sophomore album from HELLBORE, the death metal outfit striding both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. The new record marks an evolution in their sound expanding their scope from thrash infused death, now embracing a variety of modern death metal subgenres including technical death metal, progressive death metal, and deathcore.

You can check out the song here: