Broken Glass Sanctuary Premiere New Music Video For "Prophetic Infernal Sorcery" From Latest Album "A Kingdom Below"

Californian death metal band Broken Glass Sanctuary premiere a new music video for “Prophetic Infernal Sorcery”, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Line-up:

Vocals - Nick Albert

Drums - Travis Zupo

Bass - Zach Jakes

Guitar - Michael Whitehead

Guitar - Benny Perez

Credits:

Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Rapture Recordings

Video by Rob Watkins of Watkins Media