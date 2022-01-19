Broken Glass Sanctuary Premiere New Music Video For "Prophetic Infernal Sorcery" From Latest Album "A Kingdom Below"
Californian death metal band Broken Glass Sanctuary premiere a new music video for “Prophetic Infernal Sorcery”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Vocals - Nick Albert
Drums - Travis Zupo
Bass - Zach Jakes
Guitar - Michael Whitehead
Guitar - Benny Perez
Credits:
Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Rapture Recordings
Video by Rob Watkins of Watkins Media
