Krallice Premiere Title Track Of Upcoming New Album "Crystalline Exhaustion"
Krallice's impending new studio full-length "Crystalline Exhaustion" is due out digitally on January 28. You can stream the title track of the album via YouTube now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Shock Withdrawal Premiere Debut Single & Video
- Next Article:
Broken Glass Sanctuary Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Krallice Premiere Title Track Of Upcoming Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.