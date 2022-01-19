Pyrrhic Salvation Premiere New Song "Those that Dwell" From Upcoming Debut full-length "Manifestum I"
Progressive tech death band Pyrrhic Salvation premiere a new song entitled “Those that Dwell”, taken from their upcoming debut full-length "Manifestum I", which will be out in stores February 18th.
Check out now "Those that Dwell" streaming via YouTube for you below.
