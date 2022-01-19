"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Pyrrhic Salvation Premiere New Song "Those that Dwell" From Upcoming Debut full-length "Manifestum I"

posted Jan 19, 2022 at 2:10 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Progressive tech death band Pyrrhic Salvation premiere a new song entitled “Those that Dwell”, taken from their upcoming debut full-length "Manifestum I", which will be out in stores February 18th.

Check out now "Those that Dwell" streaming via YouTube for you below.


