Extinction A.D. Shares New Music Video "Mastic"

US metal band Extinction A.D. have unveiled their seething new single "Mastic," taken from the upcoming album, "Culture Of Violence," due 18th March via Unique Leader. You can check it out below.

On the new single, the band comment: "Choosing to be an outlier in society so you can go on a path that gives you a higher fulfilment than a stacked bank account is exactly what the modern world is against. We've based our entire lives around following that road and have been forced to make many sacrifices along the way that other people have crumbled under at just the thought of. If you know Mastic, New York, you know it's a very nuanced place. If you don't, you're better off staying where you are."