Australian metal band Ilium Release Lyric Video
Melding dark supernatural and sci-fi themes with an exploration of the human condition and the natural world, ILIUM create a huge melodic sound combining influences from power, traditional, progressive, thrash and symphonic metal.
Check out the video for their song "Undergods" below!
