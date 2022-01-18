Impending Doom Posts New Music Video "Culture Of Death" Online

Californian death metallers, Impending Doom, have released their new punishingly heavy single "Culture Of Death." The ferocious hymn comes from their "Hellbent" EP, released via MNRK Heavy.

Check out the new single and video for "Culture of Death" below.

On the new single, vocalist Brook Reeves comments: "’Culture Of Death’ is a song about sacrificing your beliefs to become someone you’re not for people who don’t care, only to feel numb in the end and the wanting to feel alive again."