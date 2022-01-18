Impending Doom Posts New Music Video "Culture Of Death" Online
Californian death metallers, Impending Doom, have released their new punishingly heavy single "Culture Of Death." The ferocious hymn comes from their "Hellbent" EP, released via MNRK Heavy.
Check out the new single and video for "Culture of Death" below.
On the new single, vocalist Brook Reeves comments: "’Culture Of Death’ is a song about sacrificing your beliefs to become someone you’re not for people who don’t care, only to feel numb in the end and the wanting to feel alive again."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Space Of Variations Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Phil Campbell & TBS Confirms New Singer
0 Comments on "Impending Doom Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.