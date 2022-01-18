Headline News

Every Time I Die Announces Breakup Following Breakdown With Vocalist Keith Buckley

Four of the five members of metalcore veterans Every Time I Die has announced that the band is no more, following a breakdown in communications and relationship with vocalist Keith Buckley. The band had said a month ago that they were working on resolving issues with Buckley but it now appears that they were unable to resolve them. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one.

"There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it's either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we've been cut off to any and all communication by him himself.

"Every Time I Die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer. Lastly, we wouldn't be where we are today without every single person that's backed the band in any & all ways. While we're extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you all will always be cherished."

Keith Buckley has since alleged that the band were trying to remove him by uploading a legal document to his Instagram sent by Savur Law PC, a law firm which specialises in music, which asked him or his legal representative to contact the firm and discuss his seperation from the group. In the letter, he was also asked not to disparage the band or its members and not to use the band's name, logo or other intellectual property.