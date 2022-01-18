Vorga Premiere New Song & Music Video "Comet" From Upcoming New Album "Striving Toward Oblivion"
German black metal band Vorga premiere a new song and music video called “Comet”, taken from their upcoming new album "Striving Toward Oblivion", due out February 04th via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "Comet" streaming via YouTube for you below.
