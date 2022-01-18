Inerth Premiere New Song "Resilience In" From Upcoming New Album "Void"
Spain-based metal outfit Inerth premiere a new song called “Resilience In”. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Void", which will be out in stores February 22nd, 2022 through Abstract Emotions.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dischordia Premiere New Track "Minds of Dust"
- Next Article:
Vorga Premiere New Song & Music Video "Comet"
0 Comments on "Inerth Premiere New Song 'Resilience In'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.