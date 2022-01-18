Hellfrost and Fire (Benediction) Premiere New Song "Across the Bridge of Tyrants" From Upcoming Debut Album "Fire, Frost and Hell"
Hellfrost and Fire - led by vocalist Dave Ingram (Benediction) - premiere a new song entitled “Across the Bridge of Tyrants”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Fire, Frost and Hell", which is set for a March 18 release date by Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "Across the Bridge of Tyrants" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dark Shift (Ex-Divine Heresy) Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Dischordia Premiere New Track "Minds of Dust"
0 Comments on "Hellfrost and Fire Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.