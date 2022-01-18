Hellfrost and Fire (Benediction) Premiere New Song "Across the Bridge of Tyrants" From Upcoming Debut Album "Fire, Frost and Hell"

Hellfrost and Fire - led by vocalist Dave Ingram (Benediction) - premiere a new song entitled “Across the Bridge of Tyrants”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Fire, Frost and Hell", which is set for a March 18 release date by Transcending Obscurity Records.

Check out now "Across the Bridge of Tyrants" streaming via YouTube for you below.