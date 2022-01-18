Former Divine Heresy Singer Travis Neal Joins Dark Shift - Premiere New Single “Wishing Well”

Ex-Divine Heresy frontman Travis Neal (ex-The Bloodline, etc.) joins the recently resurrected project Dark Shift. Neal is joined by producer Joel Wanasek and Lewie Snyder on guitars, Brett Dumstrey on bass and Blake Chadwick on drums.

The band premiere their new advance track “Wishing Well” streaming for you via YouTube and Spotify below:

Tells Wasaneck:

“Dark Shift released 2 albums back in the early 2000s, but we were never able to find the right vocalist to do the music justice so we went on hiatus in 2007. At the end of 2021, I decided to revive this project. When we heard Travis’s audition we knew he was the voice we’d been searching for. I’m so excited to take the massive guitar energy of Dark Shift and put it behind the incredible voice of Travis.”

Comments Neal:

“When Joel approached me about his new project I was very pumped. We always had great synergy in the studio when I recorded with him in The Bloodline. I’m very excited about the new music we are working on together.”