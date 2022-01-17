Fumigation Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Fly That You Fear" From Upcoming New Album "Structural Extermination"
Ottawa, ON, Canada-based slamming brutal death outfit Fumigation premiere a new song and lyric video named “Fly That You Fear”, taken from their upcoming new album "Structural Extermination", which will be released on February 18, 2022 via CDN Records.
Check out now "Fly That You Fear" streaming via YouTube for you below.
