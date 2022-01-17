"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Fumigation Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Fly That You Fear" From Upcoming New Album "Structural Extermination"

posted Jan 17, 2022 at 2:32 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Ottawa, ON, Canada-based slamming brutal death outfit Fumigation premiere a new song and lyric video named “Fly That You Fear”, taken from their upcoming new album "Structural Extermination", which will be released on February 18, 2022 via CDN Records.

Check out now "Fly That You Fear" streaming via YouTube for you below.


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Fumigation Premiere New Track 'Fly That You Fear'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 