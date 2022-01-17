Cultist Premiere New Song & Music Video "And I Break (ft. Matthew Mcnamara)" From Brand New EP "Before I Fall Apart"

Inland Empire, Califinornia-based hardcore band Cultist premiere a new song and music video entitled “And I Break”, taken from their brand new EP "Before I Fall Apart", out in stores now. The track is featuring Matthew McNamara of As Lions and Lambs.

Check out now "And I Break" streaming via YouTube for you below.



