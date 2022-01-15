"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Once Human (ex-Machine Head, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Erasure”

Once Human (ex-Machine Head, etc.) premiere a new single and music video named “Erasure”. That track is taken from their impending new album “Scar Weaver“, which earMUSIC will release on February 11th.

Comments frontwoman Lauren Hart:

“‘Erasure‘ is a song about blood diamonds. It’s about the clear-cut, horrific message that a rock is worth more than a life to their producers. Although today there are human rights laws and regulations that have eased the violent unearthing of these stones, it is still happening in certain parts of the world. My heart broke as I dove into the meaning of why it’s called a “blood diamond”, and I felt compelled to tell its story.”

