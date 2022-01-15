Darko (Chelsea Grin, Ex-Lorna Shore, Ex-Emmure) Premiere New Track & Music Video “Acid Inject”

Darko - led by Chelsea Grin frontman Tom Barber (ex-Lorna Shore) and Spite drummer Josh Miller (ex-Emmure) - premiere their new single and Norbert Crowfield directed music video “Acid Inject” streaming now for you below.