Heriot Premiere New Single & Music Video “Coalescence”

Heriot‘s debut EP “Profound Mortality” has been scheduled for an April 29th release date by Church Road Records. A new official music video for their new advance track “Coalescence” off it has premiered onlinestreaming via YouTube below.

Heriot will be opening for Rolo Tomassi and Pupil Slicer next month on the below UK tour:

02/16 Southampton, UK – The Loft

02/17 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux

02/18 Sheffield, UK – Network 2 (no Pupil Slicer)

02/19 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse (no Pupil Slicer)

02/21 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

02/22 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

02/23 Bristol, UK – Fleece

02/24 London, UK – Oval Space