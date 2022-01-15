Heriot Premiere New Single & Music Video “Coalescence”
Heriot‘s debut EP “Profound Mortality” has been scheduled for an April 29th release date by Church Road Records. A new official music video for their new advance track “Coalescence” off it has premiered onlinestreaming via YouTube below.
Heriot will be opening for Rolo Tomassi and Pupil Slicer next month on the below UK tour:
02/16 Southampton, UK – The Loft
02/17 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux
02/18 Sheffield, UK – Network 2 (no Pupil Slicer)
02/19 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse (no Pupil Slicer)
02/21 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
02/22 Manchester, UK – Club Academy
02/23 Bristol, UK – Fleece
02/24 London, UK – Oval Space
