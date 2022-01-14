Ingested Shares New Music Video "Rebirth"; New Album Expected This Fall

The kings of British death metal, Ingested, are kicking of 2022 with the release of "Rebirth," a taste from their upcoming album, slated for release this fall on Metal Blade Records. The track comes as the trio hit US shores this week supporting Fit For An Autopsy through February.

"‘Rebirth‘ has arrived at quite an important time for Ingested. We've shed our skin and transformed into our next phase,” proclaims frontman Jason Evans. “We decided on a live video for the single as we've missed the bubbling intensity of playing live so much over the past year or so, we really wanted capture the destructive nature of an Ingested show. Unchained, unleashed and unburdened, we're ready to show the world what Ingested is truly capable of, and to all our fans, thank you for sticking with us through the years, the best is yet to come!"