Slaegt Premiere New Song & First Music Video "Fealty, Thunder Whip"
The music video for “Fealty, Thunder Whip”, the first single from Slaegt's upcoming album “Goddess” (out March 18 on Century Media Records), hit Youtube this morning.
Watch it in full here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edEbF6cEuow
The video was shot, directed, and edited by the band. This is their first music video.
To pre-order the new album, click here.
