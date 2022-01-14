Exclusive

Horned Wolf Premiere Video For "Become Like They Are" On Metalunderground

Heavy outfit Horned Wolf combines high energy sections, with slower dramatic instrumentation and more intimate, emotional parts. Accompanied by dark and haunting imagery, the new video offers thrilling visual accompaniment to the music.

The new single lands ahead of their upcoming full length album due for release later in 2022. "Become Like They Are" packs a punch with driving rhythms, powerful harsh vocals and soaring cleans. The band's progressive experimentation and style fusion brings an enthralling sound.

Check out their video below!





You can connect with the band on their socials here:

Facebook

Instagram

Bandcamp