Nite Premiere New Single "Acheron" From Upcoming New Album "Voices Of The Kronian Moon"
Nite premiere their new advance track "Acheron" off their new album "Voices Of The Kronian Moon", due out on March 25th, 2022.
Comment the group:
"'Acheron' opens our upcoming album and introduces us to the world of Kronian Moon. It's our take on the myth of the ancient river, where Charon led the souls of the dead past the gates of the underworld. In this case the Acheron river is a journey through space and time. A transformation and the beginning of a journey in an ancient alien world."
