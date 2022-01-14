Ravenous Death Premiere New Song "The Ascending Chasm" From Upcoming New Album "Visions from the Netherworld"
Mexican death metal band Ravenous Death premiere a new song entitled “The Ascending Chasm”, taken from their upcoming new album "Visions from the Netherworld", which is due out on January 24th through the Spanish label Memento Mori.
Check out now "The Ascending Chasm" streaming via YouTube for you below.
