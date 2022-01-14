Golgothan Premiere New Song & Music Video "Bottomless Pit" From Upcoming New Album "Leech"
Louisiana-based death metal band Golgothan premiere a new song and music video titled “Bottomless Pit”, taken from their upcoming new album "Leech". The record will be out in stores February 4, 2022 through Lacerated Enemy Records.
