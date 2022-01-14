Memphis May Fire Premiere New Track “The American Dream”
A brand new Memphis May Fire single by the name of “The American Dream” has premiered streaming online via YouTube and Spotify below.
Tell the band of the track:
“This song was fueled by the current state of our country, and the desire to fight for resolution rather than fighting one another.”
