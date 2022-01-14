"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Memphis May Fire Premiere New Track “The American Dream”

posted Jan 14, 2022 at 2:45 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

A brand new Memphis May Fire single by the name of “The American Dream” has premiered streaming online via YouTube and Spotify below.

Tell the band of the track:

“This song was fueled by the current state of our country, and the desire to fight for resolution rather than fighting one another.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Memphis May Fire Premiere New Track"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 