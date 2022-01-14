Burn Down Eden Premiere New Music Video “Sermonize”

German melodic death metal band Burn Down Eden have signed a new record deal with Seek & Strike. They will have their new EP “Sermonize” out via the label on February 18th. Today they premiere an official music video for the title track from it streaming via YouTube for you below.





Say the band:

“When Seek and Strike reached out to us, we were stunned. It was always the goal to make this a touring band that can cover all parts of the world. To reach that goal, we’re going to build a steady fan base with the help of Seek and Strike and bring this beast to the masses. We are thrilled to have such an amazing group of people behind us.

‘Sermonize‘ is about the history of Christianity and all the murder, death, oppression and denial that came along with it. We truly back the fact that everybody can believe in whatever they want. However, when it comes to fanaticism, no matter what religion or belief you might have, it always brings out the worst in people. After that a Burn Down Eden state made of lust, filth and sleaze will arise.

This new EP is probably our darkest, yet catchiest work and we’re trying to bring our own and unique musical style to the metal community. With that said, we are a nice mixture of At the Gates, The Black Dahlia Murder and classic In Flames. Thanks for taking the time to check us out and we hope you enjoy the ride!”