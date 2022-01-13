Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: supergroup Malefic Throne
The trio behind Malefic Throne don’t need a lengthy introduction if you’re a longtime aficionado of death metal. Guitarist Gene Palubicki (Perdition Temple, Blasphemic Cruelty) converged with drummer John Longstreth (Origin, Hate Eternal)—both of whom performed together with Angelcorpse—as well as vocalist/bassist Steve Tucker of Morbid Angel and Warfather. The legendary musicians are poised to release an utterly savage, self-titled EP via Hells Headbangers on January 28 on CD and tape. A vinyl version will be released later this year.
"MALEFIC THRONE was conceived over conversations and shared ideas among the three of us since around summer of 2020, deep in the early pandemic upheaval, while everyone was - and has been - in limbo for live shows/tours/etc,” Palubicki stated via a press release, stressing that creating furious death metal was the agenda at hand. “Given who the band members are, it is surely clear the nature of what this is all about.” The 19-minute-long, four-song EP is exactly what one would expect and hope for. Songs like “Deciding The Hierarchy” and “A New Hand Upon the Blade” do indeed sound like a synthesis of Morbid Angel and Angelcorpse, true to classic, dark death metal but packaged with some modern sensibilities. The EP is rounded out by a raucous cover of Sodom’s “Nuclear Winter” from “Persecution Mania.” Time will tell, but hopefully Malefic Throne is more than a one-off.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
