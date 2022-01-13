Wretched Tongues Premiere New Track "Call of the Chasm" From Upcoming New Album "Ulter Praefinitum"

Wretched Tongues premiere a new track titled “Call of the Chasm”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ulter Praefinitum", which will be out in stores March 18, 2022 via Vicious Instinct Records.

Check out now "Call of the Chasm" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.