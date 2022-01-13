Haunted Shores (Periphery) Premiere First New Death & Black Metal Influenced Single “Hellfire” - To Release New Album “Void” In March

Haunted Shores - the instrumental death and black metal influenced side project of Periphery guitarists Mark Holcomb and Misha Mansoor - will have their new studio album “Void” out on March 11th through their own label 3DOT Recordings. You can stream a first single from it named “Hellfire“ via YouTube and Spotify below.

Tells Holcomb:

“We’re proud to announce the upcoming release of our new record, ‘Void‘. Misha and I have wanted to do another Haunted Shores album for quite some time, and we finally made the time necessary to focus on these songs. I have always loved writing Haunted Shores songs, but this one in particular feels special – a little crazier, a little more unhinged, and in my opinion, a step above what we’ve done in the past. ‘Hellfire‘ was the first song we demo’d for the record, and in many ways it sets the table for the record in its intent and spirit. I can’t wait for people to hear the rest of it.”

“Void” track listing:

01 – “Hellfire”

02 – “OnlyFangs”

03 – “When In Oslo”

04 – “Null”

05 – “Perpetual Windburn”

06 – “Immaterial”

07 – “Void”

08 – “Nocturnal Hours” (feat. Jørgen Munkeby of Shining (NOR))