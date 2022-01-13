Hatebreed Premiere New Music Video For “Instinctive (Slaughterlust)”

Hatebreed premiere their new music video for “Instinctive (Slaughterlust)“. The footage was captured during the band's 2021 tour ‘The Metal Tour Of The Year‘ alongside Megadeth, Lamb Of God and Trivium.

In other news Hatebreed announce a spring North American tour featuring the band as direct support for Parkway Drive. The Black Dahlia Murder and Stick To Your Guns will also join that trek, dates for it can be found below:

05/08 Baltimore, MD – UMBC Event Center

05/09 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

05/10 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

05/11 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!

05/13 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

05/14 Worcester, MA – Palladium Outdoors

05/15 Montreal, QC – TBA

05/17 Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

05/19 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

05/20 Daytona, FL – Welcome To Rockville

05/22 Charlotte, NC – Metro Credit Union

05/23 Cincinnati, OH – Ovation

05/24 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Outdoors

05/25 Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

05/26 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

05/28 Dallas, TX – So What?! Festival

05/29 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Outside