Hatebreed Premiere New Music Video For “Instinctive (Slaughterlust)”
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Hatebreed premiere their new music video for “Instinctive (Slaughterlust)“. The footage was captured during the band's 2021 tour ‘The Metal Tour Of The Year‘ alongside Megadeth, Lamb Of God and Trivium.
In other news Hatebreed announce a spring North American tour featuring the band as direct support for Parkway Drive. The Black Dahlia Murder and Stick To Your Guns will also join that trek, dates for it can be found below:
05/08 Baltimore, MD – UMBC Event Center
05/09 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
05/10 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
05/11 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!
05/13 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
05/14 Worcester, MA – Palladium Outdoors
05/15 Montreal, QC – TBA
05/17 Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach
05/19 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
05/20 Daytona, FL – Welcome To Rockville
05/22 Charlotte, NC – Metro Credit Union
05/23 Cincinnati, OH – Ovation
05/24 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Outdoors
05/25 Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena
05/26 St. Louis, MO – The Factory
05/28 Dallas, TX – So What?! Festival
05/29 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Outside
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Korn Premiere New Single "Forgotten"
- Next Article:
Haunted Shores (Periphery) Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Hatebreed Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.