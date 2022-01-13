Korn Premiere New Single “Forgotten”
Korn premiere their new single titled “Forgotten“. It’s the second advance track hat arrives from the band’s fourteenth studio full-length named “Requiem“. Loma Vista Recordings will have that record out on February 04th, 2022.
Korn will be touring in support of “Requiem“ with Chevelle and Code Orange. The trek will stop at the below cities:
03/04 Springfield, MO – JQH Arena
03/05 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
03/07 Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
03/08 Evansville, IN – Ford Center
03/10 Knoxville, TN – University of Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena
03/11 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
03/13 Huntington, WV – Mountain Health Arena
03/15 Hershey, PA – Giant Center
03/16 Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center
03/19 Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
03/20 Albany, NY – Times Union Center
03/22 Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena
03/23 Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center
03/25 Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center
03/26 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
03/28 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
03/29 Madison, WI – The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
03/31 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
04/01 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
