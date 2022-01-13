Korn Premiere New Single “Forgotten”

Band Photo: Korn (?)

Korn premiere their new single titled “Forgotten“. It’s the second advance track hat arrives from the band’s fourteenth studio full-length named “Requiem“. Loma Vista Recordings will have that record out on February 04th, 2022.

Korn will be touring in support of “Requiem“ with Chevelle and Code Orange. The trek will stop at the below cities:

03/04 Springfield, MO – JQH Arena

03/05 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

03/07 Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

03/08 Evansville, IN – Ford Center

03/10 Knoxville, TN – University of Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena

03/11 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

03/13 Huntington, WV – Mountain Health Arena

03/15 Hershey, PA – Giant Center

03/16 Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center

03/19 Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

03/20 Albany, NY – Times Union Center

03/22 Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena

03/23 Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center

03/25 Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

03/26 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

03/28 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

03/29 Madison, WI – The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

03/31 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

04/01 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena