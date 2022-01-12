W.A.S.P. Announces US Tour Dates With Armored Saint

Band Photo: Armored Saint (?)

"June 6, 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the band that has rocked and shocked, thrashed, trashed and blasted its way into shock and roll history. Your band, the world’s band… my band W.A.S.P.," states an update from Blackie Lawless.

To celebrate, the band will embark on their first U.S tour in a decade and take fans back through 40 years of madness. Coming along for the trek are L.A.’s Armored Saint, who are also celebrating their 40th Anniversary. And as a special treat, Michael Schenker will appear on the Texas and Tulsa shows.

Blackie Lawless commenting on the US tour, "For over 10 years we have not toured on U.S. soil. But starting Oct. 28th, 2022… we return. 10 years I’d want, 10 years I’ve cussed, 10 years I’d lust to return…. To my home land… and be a Wild Child, a Love Machine, to be Blind in Texas, On Your Knees and Headless."

Joined by bassist Mike Duda, and Doug Blair whose time in the band is 26 and 18 years, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, they will take the band and the fans back to where it all started, complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live

Blackie concludes: "So join me and the band, and very special guests Armored Saint, as we celebrate W.A.S.P 40th Anniversary Tour… Back in the US…. Back to the Beginning. I’m gonna scream, cause I wanna feed, cause I wanna bleed, cause I Wanna Be Somebody. W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary Tour… Back in the US…. Back to the Beginning."

Armored Saint vocalist John Bush states, "Armored Saint is totally pumped to be the special guest on the upcoming 40th anniversary tour of W.A.S.P. This tour will take us back to our fond memories of sharing the stage together with W.A.S.P. at the Troubadour in Hollywood where it all began in 1982. We're also excited to be playing tunes from our last record, Punching The Sky, since we haven't done any shows since its release in 2020. Old schoolers, I expect you there! New schoolers, we want you there! It's gonna be a blast!"

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 14 at 3 PM, EST at waspnation.com.

The tour dates are as follows:

October 29 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove

October 30 Oct- Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

October 31 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

November 2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (with Michael Schenker)

November 3 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavillion (with Michael Schenker)

November 4 - San Antonio, TX - Eaton Arena (with Michael Schenker)

November 5 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory (with Michael Schenker)

November 6 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater (with Michael Schenker)

November 9 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

November 10 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center

November 11 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

November 12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

November 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Palace Theater

November 16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

November 17 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

November 18 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

November 19 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

November 20 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

November 23 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

November 25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

November 26 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

November 29 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

November 30 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

December 2 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

December 3 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

December 5 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

December 7 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Theater

December 9 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency