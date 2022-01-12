W.A.S.P. Announces US Tour Dates With Armored Saint
Band Photo: Armored Saint (?)
"June 6, 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the band that has rocked and shocked, thrashed, trashed and blasted its way into shock and roll history. Your band, the world’s band… my band W.A.S.P.," states an update from Blackie Lawless.
To celebrate, the band will embark on their first U.S tour in a decade and take fans back through 40 years of madness. Coming along for the trek are L.A.’s Armored Saint, who are also celebrating their 40th Anniversary. And as a special treat, Michael Schenker will appear on the Texas and Tulsa shows.
Blackie Lawless commenting on the US tour, "For over 10 years we have not toured on U.S. soil. But starting Oct. 28th, 2022… we return. 10 years I’d want, 10 years I’ve cussed, 10 years I’d lust to return…. To my home land… and be a Wild Child, a Love Machine, to be Blind in Texas, On Your Knees and Headless."
Joined by bassist Mike Duda, and Doug Blair whose time in the band is 26 and 18 years, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, they will take the band and the fans back to where it all started, complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live
Blackie concludes: "So join me and the band, and very special guests Armored Saint, as we celebrate W.A.S.P 40th Anniversary Tour… Back in the US…. Back to the Beginning. I’m gonna scream, cause I wanna feed, cause I wanna bleed, cause I Wanna Be Somebody. W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary Tour… Back in the US…. Back to the Beginning."
Armored Saint vocalist John Bush states, "Armored Saint is totally pumped to be the special guest on the upcoming 40th anniversary tour of W.A.S.P. This tour will take us back to our fond memories of sharing the stage together with W.A.S.P. at the Troubadour in Hollywood where it all began in 1982. We're also excited to be playing tunes from our last record, Punching The Sky, since we haven't done any shows since its release in 2020. Old schoolers, I expect you there! New schoolers, we want you there! It's gonna be a blast!"
Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 14 at 3 PM, EST at waspnation.com.
The tour dates are as follows:
October 29 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove
October 30 Oct- Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
October 31 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
November 2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (with Michael Schenker)
November 3 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavillion (with Michael Schenker)
November 4 - San Antonio, TX - Eaton Arena (with Michael Schenker)
November 5 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory (with Michael Schenker)
November 6 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater (with Michael Schenker)
November 9 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
November 10 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center
November 11 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
November 12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
November 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Palace Theater
November 16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
November 17 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
November 18 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
November 19 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
November 20 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater
November 23 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
November 25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
November 26 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
November 29 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
November 30 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs
December 2 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
December 3 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
December 5 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
December 7 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Theater
December 9 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "W.A.S.P. Announces Tour With Armored Saint"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.