Abbath To Release New Album "Dread Reaver" In March; Shares New Music Video "Dream Cull"

Abbath, the eponymous band led by the former Immortal frontman, has announced that they will be releasing their third full length album, "Dread Reaver," through Season Of Mist on March 25th. To coincide with the announcement, Abbath has released a new music video "Dream Cull," which can be seen below.

Riff-maestro Abbath Doom Occulta cements his place among the metal hierarchy with Dread Reaver, his third album with eponymous project Abbath. His signature blend of blistering speed metal, traditional metal influences, and touch of ice cold black metal creates a sound and style that is distinctly his. Its spirited, balls-to-the-walls energy certifies Dread Reaver as the quintessential anthem for total metal mayhem.

Album artwork by Francisco Munoz (photo) and Bjørn Stian Bjoarvik & Agata Kasprowicz (layout).

Tracklisting:

1. Acid Haze

2. Scarred Core

3. Dream Cull

4. Myrmidon

5. The Deep Unbound

6. Septentrion

7. Trapped Under Ice

8. The Book Of Breath

9. Dread Reaver