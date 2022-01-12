Khemmis Postpones West Coast Tour Due To COVID-19 Concerns
After careful consideration of the ongoing Covid-19 resurgence, Coloradan doomed heavy metal outfit Khemmis has postponed their January Deceiver West Coast Tour MMXXII. The left coast excursion in support of their newly released, critically praised album "Deceiver" will now take place in June.
"Due to the impact of COVID-19 on current touring conditions, we are forced to reschedule our upcoming Deceiver West Coast trek for June. We hope that you all understand and will join us in a few months at these rescheduled shows across the western half of the US. All previously purchased tickets are valid for the rescheduled shows (where applicable), and additional dates will be announced shortly. Hold tight, stay safe and healthy, and we'll see you soon!" – Khemmis
The new tour dates are as follows:
June 2 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
June 3 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
June 5 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
June 7 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
June 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
June 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Underground
June 11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place
June 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
