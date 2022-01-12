Khemmis Postpones West Coast Tour Due To COVID-19 Concerns

After careful consideration of the ongoing Covid-19 resurgence, Coloradan doomed heavy metal outfit Khemmis has postponed their January Deceiver West Coast Tour MMXXII. The left coast excursion in support of their newly released, critically praised album "Deceiver" will now take place in June.

"Due to the impact of COVID-19 on current touring conditions, we are forced to reschedule our upcoming Deceiver West Coast trek for June. We hope that you all understand and will join us in a few months at these rescheduled shows across the western half of the US. All previously purchased tickets are valid for the rescheduled shows (where applicable), and additional dates will be announced shortly. Hold tight, stay safe and healthy, and we'll see you soon!" – Khemmis

The new tour dates are as follows:

June 2 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

June 3 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

June 5 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

June 7 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

June 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

June 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Underground

June 11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place

June 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge