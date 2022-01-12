Slob Premiere New Song "Squeal Like A Pig" From Upcoming New Album "Deepwoods Shack of Sodomy"
United Kingdom-based brutal death metal outfit Slob premiere a new song entitled “Squeal Like A Pig”, taken from their upcoming new album "Deepwoods Shack of Sodomy", which will be out in stores March 4, 2022 via Comatose Music.
Check out now "Squeal Like A Pig" streaming via YouTube for you below.
