Landmvrks Premiere New Single & Music Video “Death” Featuring Drew York Of Stray From The Path
A new music video for Landmvrks' single “Death” has premiered online streaming now via YouTube for you below. The track finds Stray From The Path frontman Drew York guesting, and is taken ‘The Complete Edition’ of their latest studio full-length “Lost In The Waves“. This new expanded version is due out March 18th via Arising Empire.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Budgie Frontman Burke Shelley Passes Away
- Next Article:
Misfire Premiere New Track & Music Video “Fracture
0 Comments on "Landmvrks Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.