Landmvrks Premiere New Single & Music Video “Death” Featuring Drew York Of Stray From The Path

A new music video for Landmvrks' single “Death” has premiered online streaming now via YouTube for you below. The track finds Stray From The Path frontman Drew York guesting, and is taken ‘The Complete Edition’ of their latest studio full-length “Lost In The Waves“. This new expanded version is due out March 18th via Arising Empire.