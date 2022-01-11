Headline News

Budgie Frontman Burke Shelley Passes Away In His Sleep Aged Seventy One

Burke Shelley, the vocalist and bass player of Welsh heavy metal pioneers Budgie, has died in his sleep in Heath hospital in Cardiff. He was seventy one years old. In recent years, Shelley had been battling health issues such as Stickler syndrome, a rare genetic disorder which affects connective tissue, as well as suffering from two aortic aneurysms.

Budgie were one of the most influential bands at the beginning of the heavy metal scene, releasing such classic albums as "Never Turn Your Back On A Friend," (which included the iconic "Breadfan,") "In For The Kill," "Bandolier" and their self-titled debut. Though they never achieved the commercial success of some of their peers, they were often cited as an influence by many major artists and had their songs covered by the likes of Iron Maiden, Soundgarden and most notably, Metallica. Their early eighties revival led to them performing at the famous Reading festival in 1980 and then headlining the show two years later, as well as becoming the first metal band to perform behind the Iron Curtain, when they played in Poland, leading to a large Polish fan base.