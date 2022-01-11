Ceremonial Castings Premiere New Music Video "Midnight Deathcult Phenomena" From Upcoming Anniversary Album "Our Journey Through Forever"

Ceremonial Castings premiere their new official music video for “Midnight Deathcult Phenomena” streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from the 25th anniversary release 'Our Journey Through Forever', out this late February. The effort consists of 18 re-recorded songs that span their entire discography, all of which will be released with a pair of new instrumental tracks as a 2-CD set.





Tell the band:

“Coming off of the original release of the 2002 demo Into the Black Forest of Witchery, Ceremonial Castings quickly followed up with another full-length demo in January of 2003 by the name of Midnight Deathcult Phenomena. This song was not only the title track but also the opening of the album. Now, Ceremonial Castings has bred new life into the symbolic opus of death, fire and rebirth. ‘We are the makers of our own.’”