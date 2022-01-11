Ectoplasma Premiere New Song "Appalling Abominations" From Upcoming New Album "Inferna Kabbalah"
Greek death metal band Ectoplasma premiere a new song entitled “Appalling Abominations”, taken from their upcoming new album "Inferna Kabbalah", hich will be released on January 24th by Memento Mori (CD) and Rotted Life (vinyl and cassette).
Check out now "Appalling Abominations" streaming via YouTube for you below.
