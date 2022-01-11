Cloakroom Premiere New Single & Music Video “Lost Meaning”
Cloakroom premiered a new official music video for their new advance track “Fear Of Being Fixed“. That single is off their impending album “Dissolution Wave“, due out via Relapse Records on January 28th. The band will be celebrating the effort’s release with a live show at the Empty Bottle in Chicago, IL on the same day.
