Vio-lence Premiere First New Material in 29 Years - Hear: New Single “Flesh From Bone” Streaming Via YouTube Below

Vio-lence‘s comeback EP “Let The World Burn” has officially been scheduled for a March 04th release date by Metal Blade. The single and lyric video titled “Flesh From Bone” has recently premiered from it and marks the trash metal veterans' first new music in 29 years.

Explains guitarist Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head):

“This is the first Vio-lence song I had written in close to 30 years. I wanted to keep some of those early ‘Eternal Nightmare‘ (debut album, 1988) qualities intact but infuse a lot of what I’ve culled into my songwriting arsenal over the decades. ‘Flesh From Bone‘ has the frenetic picking/fingering riffs and the solo trade-offs that are pretty old-school, and I’m also wearing my influences on my sleeve with a few Exodus and Slayer inspired riffs.”

Comments frontman Sean Killian:

“‘Flesh From Bone‘ reflects on the true suffering of man during the dark ages of history. Laws and rules of people like Vlad the Impaler were not to be broken, if you did your sentence would be impalement, or worse. To die in battle was to suffer.

“For 34 years, a creation called ‘Eternal Nightmare‘ has been making memories for people around the world. Now, it is time to create some new memories in 2022. I am very proud of the new music we created, and we are fortunate to have worked with some very creative people. Nothing too polished here, unless fragments of glass and broken razor blades are what you consider polished. I love to create, and we hope your heads explode when you hear the new Vio-lence!”

“Let The World Burn” track list:

01 – “Flesh From Bone”

02 – “Screaming Always”

03 – “Upon Their Cross”

04 – “Gato Negro”

05 – “Let The World Burn”