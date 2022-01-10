Mines Of Moria Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Khazad-Dûm"

USA/Canada/Austria-based Technical deathcore entity Mines Of Moria premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Khazad-Dûm", which was released January 8, 2022.

Check out now "Khazad-Dûm" in its entirety below.