Mines Of Moria Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Khazad-Dûm"
USA/Canada/Austria-based Technical deathcore entity Mines Of Moria premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Khazad-Dûm", which was released January 8, 2022.
Check out now "Khazad-Dûm" in its entirety below.
