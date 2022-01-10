Worship the Pestilence Premiere New Single "The Hemlock" From Upcoming New Album "In Time Of Plagues And Obscurity"
Cochabamba, Bolivia-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Worship the Pestilence premiere a new song entitled “The Hemlock”, taken from their upcoming new album "In Time Of Plagues And Obscurity", which will be out in stores January 29, 2022 via Rotten Music.
Check out now "The Hemlock" streaming via YouTube for you below.
