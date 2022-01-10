Trivium & Testament Frontmen Team Up For New Track "Behold Our Power"

Band Photo: Opeth (?)

Trivium singer and guitarist Matt Heafy and Testament frontman Chuck Billy join forces for a new track titled "Behold Our Power". The song serves as the theme for the "Mystic Festival" which will take place between June 2nd and 4th in Gdansk, Poland. The festival will be headlined by Opeth, Judas Priest, and Mercyful Fate with supporting acts including Katatonia, Mastodon, and Mayhem.



