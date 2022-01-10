Coffin Feeder (Aborted, Etc.) Premiere New Single "Plug It In"
Coffin Feeder - the new project featuring frontman Sven de Caluwé (Aborted) premiere their new advance track "Plug It In" , streaming via YouTube for you below. The band will release their debut EP "Stereo Homocide" on January 28th, 2022.
Explains Sven de Caluwé:
"'Plug It In' was actually the first song ever written under the Coffin Feeder name. It clearly embodies the sounds of the bands we all come from. From grind to groove to a punishing breakdown, you tell us if you will PLUG IT IN! A Stereo Homicide song wouldn't be complete without lyrics about a serial killer duo, and this one focuses on the disturbing tales of Henry Lee Lucas and Otis Toole. We’d recommend not hiking along any highways while blasting this ditty!"
