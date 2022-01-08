Planetkiller Premiere New Song "Three Tongues" From New EP "Fraudulent"

Kelowna, British Columbia-based deathcore band Planetkiller premiere a new song named “Three Tongues”, taken from their new EP "Fraudulent", out in stores now. The track features guest appearances by Larry Harper (The White Bear Project) and Bryce Schedlbauer (Divine Destruction).

Check out now "Three Tongues" streaming via YouTube for you below.



