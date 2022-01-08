Dark Funeral Premiere New Song & Music Video "Let The Devil In" From Upcoming New Album "We Are The Apocalypse"

Band Photo: Dark Funeral (?)

Dark Funeral will release their new album "We Are The Apocalypse" on January 18th, 2022 and premiere their new single and music video "Let The Devil In" from it via YouTube and Spotify below:

Comment the band:

"It is with great pleasure that we can hereby offer you a first taste of our upcoming album We Are The Apocalypse with the track 'Let The Devil In. It may be a slightly different song from us, but it still holds the true darkness and spirit that is Dark Funeral. It was obvious to all of us that this would be the song that we set the bar with and premiere first.

The song also comes with a video, which we recorded in Wroclaw, Poland together with Grupa13. It really was a great pleasure to work with such a professional team. The result is outstanding and fits this completely dark story that is 'Let The Devil In' very well."