Human Harvest Premiere New Song "Blasphemy" From Upcoming Debut Album "Flesh Sermons"
Human Harvest premiere a new song entitled “Blasphemy”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Flesh Sermons". The reord is set for release on January 31st by Iron, Blood and Death Corporation.
Check out now "Blasphemy" streaming via YouTube for you below.
