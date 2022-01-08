Wolfbastard Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Hammer the Bastards"

Manchester, UK-based blackened hardcore trio Wolfbastard premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new third album "Hammer the Bastards", which is set for release by Clobber Records on January 14th.

Check out now "Hammer the Bastards" in its entirety below.



