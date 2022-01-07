Burned In Effigy Premiere New Song & Music Video "Doomsayer" From Upcoming New EP "Rex Mortem"

Chicago, Illinois-based melodic death metal band Burned In Effigy premiere a new song and music video entitled “Doomsayer”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Rex Mortem", which will be out in stores January 28, 2022.

Check out now "Doomsayer" streaming via YouTube for you below.