Arkaik Premiere New Music Video “Wayward Opulence”

posted Jan 7, 2022 at 2:32 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Arkaik‘s new music video for “Wayward Opulence” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you now below. The single will appear on the band's forthcoming new album, “Labyrinth Of Hungry Ghosts“, due out March 11th via The Artisan Era.

“We’re excited to bring you our first single offering, ‘Wayward Opulence‘. As part of the album’s concept, this song addresses the self-destructive nature of overindulging in vanity and ego. Serving as a reminder that our greatest enemy might not be external, but internal.”

