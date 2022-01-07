Arkaik Premiere New Music Video “Wayward Opulence”
Arkaik‘s new music video for “Wayward Opulence” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you now below. The single will appear on the band's forthcoming new album, “Labyrinth Of Hungry Ghosts“, due out March 11th via The Artisan Era.
Tell the band:
“We’re excited to bring you our first single offering, ‘Wayward Opulence‘. As part of the album’s concept, this song addresses the self-destructive nature of overindulging in vanity and ego. Serving as a reminder that our greatest enemy might not be external, but internal.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fit For An Autopsy Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Burned In Effigy Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Arkaik Premiere New Music Video 'Wayward Opulence'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.